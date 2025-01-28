Bakersfield expands economic opportunity program to downtown businesses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The new initiative aims to provide grants to enhance local businesses and stimulate economic growth in downtown Bakersfield.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Economic Opportunity Area Program has selected businesses for its grant program. This grant is to help improve businesses in downtown Bakersfield.

The City of Bakersfield's Economic Opportunity Area Plan is a program that uses public tax funds to promote economic growth within specific geographic areas in Bakersfield. The downtown area has now been selected for the improvement program. 16 applications were submitted, and four businesses will receive funding—nearly $200,000 worth of grants.

Moo Creamery requested new equipment for their business operations. Distinctive Coach Auto Body and Paint asked for windows and door replacements. The Arts Council of Kern wants an indoor sprinkler system. Flores Vintage will use the funds for its exterior improvements.

City Councilman Andrae Gonzales oversees the EOA program, and he says the incremental increases are transferred and invested back into downtown. "This program has been really instrumental in helping lots of businesses—mom-and-pop businesses and larger businesses—get started or relocate into downtown."

Gonzales says when one business opens up and is revitalized, it helps the whole block, which in turn helps the whole downtown area.

"This is actually creating a public good that goes beyond the economic benefit of the particular property, and this EOA program helps us really support that public good," Gonzales said.

Gonzales says since this program started in 2020, they have helped over 55 businesses and awarded $2.2 million in grants throughout downtown.

