Bakersfield families celebrate Father's Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Go Skateboarding Day is celebrated on June 21, and this year it landed on Father's Day.

In honor of the occasion, Nano's Barbershop and Board Supply in downtown Bakersfield held a special skateboarding event, drawing several fathers and their children to the rink together.

Brian Lynch celebrated the day with his son, Boyce Lynch.

"I love that my son likes to skateboard with me and, you know, trying to get back into it," Brian Lynch said.

Lynch said skateboarding holds a special place in their hearts.

"His first birthday photos were at a skate park with his little skateboard that he could push around on," Lynch said.

Boyce said this Father's Day reminded him of how his dad is always by his side.

"I've always been kind of scared of skating, and he's been willing to stick with me through all the hardships," Boyce said.

Boyce said skateboarding is a great bonding moment with his dad.

"Feels really cool knowing that my dad kind of brought me into something that's thought of is really cool and he shared this with me and he was willing to teach me," Boyce said.

In another part of Bakersfield, families gathered to watch World Cup soccer matches. Roger Ramirez was at Pyrenees Café cheering on his team with his loved ones.

"Great, great. I love it," Ramirez said.

Ramirez was surrounded by family while watching his team win.

"With my family right here. We were watching the Spain game right now. We're fortunately winning 4-0, so we're gonna take this one. Spain's gonna take the whole thing," Ramirez said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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