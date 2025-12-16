Bakersfield Families Receive Early Christmas Surprise Through Healthy Rooms Project

Christmas came early for several Bakersfield families thanks to a special community effort aimed at bringing comfort, joy, and healthier living spaces to children in need.

The Bakersfield Police Activities League, Bakersfield Police Department, and Save Mart teamed up for the Healthy Rooms Project, transforming bedrooms for local families just in time for the holidays.

Seven-year-old Christian Vargas is one of the children receiving a surprise makeover.

He shares a bedroom with his younger brother Benjamin and this year, his school nominated him for a complete room transformation.

Their mother, Yajaira Vargas, says the experience is overwhelming in the best way.

“It’s going to be a surprise for both of them, and I’m excited to see their reactions,” Vargas said. “It’s just amazing. I can’t really explain how I feel right now about this happening today.”

What was once a room filled with worn, hand-me-down furniture is now a bright, welcoming space. The boys received new beds, a modern desk, colorful pillows, sleek chairs, and fresh décor giving them a room designed for comfort and learning.

Christian, who dreams of becoming a police officer one day, was excited to receive such a special gift from people he looks up to.

“I’m going to show my friends my new room,” he said.

The Vargas family is just one of many being helped. Across town, another family waits eagerly for their children to see their updated space.

Claudia Granados is one of 50 families chosen for the project. While her children’s rooms were still being completed at the time of this report, she says the support means everything.

“I feel blessed. My family feels blessed,” Granados said. “My kids are going to be ecstatic. It’s been hard.”

In addition to room makeovers, families also received groceries to help them through the week, adding another layer of support during the holiday season.

