BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield family is grieving the loss of 12-year-old Scarlet Rose New, who was killed in a hit-and-run along Edison Highway on Friday, Nov. 6. Now, as the investigation continues, they have one message for the driver who fled: turn yourself in.

The California Highway Patrol says the driver left the scene and has not been identified.

For her father, Mark New, Scarlet is remembered for the joy she brought to those around her.

"She was the light when she walked in the room. Everybody smiled everybody knew everything was going to be okay when she would walk in," Mark New said.

On Thursday, her family gathered to say goodbye, choosing to remember not the way her life ended, but the light she brought into theirs.

For Scarlet's mother, Ashley New, the day her daughter died carries another painful reminder.

"She died on my dad's birthday. My dad died when I was fifteen years old," Ashley New said.

Other relatives, like Liam Jackson, say Scarlet's death marks one of many losses he has lived through. But his message to her remains the same.

"No matter what happens or what goes on in life, I'll still love you for what you are," Jackson said.

And for Scarlet's remaining sisters, their father has taught them to hold onto one thing.

"In their eyes, they'll always have a big sister...they know that she's in their hearts," Mark New said.

The family says they just want people to understand who Scarlet was.

"I just want them to realize that she was a human being. She was just left there," Ashley New said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the California Highway Patrol at 662-396-6600.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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