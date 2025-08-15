Bakersfield family's 3-year search for justice in unsolved Tyis Rush shooting case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield family continues their search for answers three years after 21-year-old Tyis Rush was shot and killed on Planz Road.

Rush's loved ones gathered last Thursday to mark the anniversary of his death, continuing their annual tradition of honoring his memory while also renewing their call for information about his killers.

"It refreshes everybody's mind that this happened — and if anybody has information, to come forward," said Lucy Kennedy, a family member of Rush.

The 21-year-old father was killed in 2021, and despite police identifying two suspects, no arrests have been made in the case.

For Rush's family members, these annual gatherings serve dual purposes: remembering their loved one while also highlighting the broader issue of gun violence affecting their neighborhood and Kern County.

According to Bakersfield Police, Kern County reported 204 shootings in 2021 — 161 non-fatal and 43 fatal. By comparison, in 2024, those numbers have dropped by 74%, with a total of just 54 shootings — 36 non-fatal and 18 fatal.

"We want the Bakersfield Police Department to do their job — and find out who did this," Kennedy said.

The family's frustration continues to grow as the case remains unsolved.

Police believe two suspects in the photo were involved in Rush's death.

They were last seen driving a white, four-door vehicle. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to their identification.

"There's a lot of people this has happened to. It's senseless. And we need to put a stop to it," Kennedy said.

As balloons rose into the sky during Thursday's vigil, they symbolized both the life lost and the ongoing impact of violence in the community.

For Rush's family, finding those responsible would bring a measure of peace.

"It would mean everything to us. It would put him at rest," Kennedy said.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department.

You can click here for more information.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

