Never Forget: Bakersfield pays tribute to hero of 9/11

Bakersfield City Fire pays tribute to 9/11 at Station 15.

Betty Ann Ong, a flight attendant on American Airlines, helped save lives on 9/11.

A bench has been placed at Station 15 in honor of Betty Ann Ong.

Cathy Ong-Hererra, Betty Ann's sister, receives the Mayor Medal

Broadcast transcript:

First responders, officials, and community members gathered to remember a day that brought America to a standstill. It was eight years ago that the local memorial at Station 15 was dedicated to pay tribute to those whose lives were lost.

Nearly 3,000 people died on September 11th, 2001, according to the 9/11 Memorial and Museum. Cathie Ong-Herrera's sister, Betty Ann Ong, is one of those who lost their life.

Cathie Ong-Hererra said, "The 911 commission that was created to examine what happened on that day proclaimed Betty an American hero because she helped to save many lives."

Betty Ann was a flight attendant on American Airlines on Flight 11, which flew into the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Betty called ground authorities at American Airlines - after the plane was hijacked, which led to the identification of the hijackers.

"Her call was the first notification to the outside world that America was under attack." Cathie Ong-Hererra said.

Don Hall's daughter worked alongside Betty Ann at American Airlines - and he told me her bravery was beautiful.

"I have so many friends in the Bakersfield fire department; she's found a wonderful home right here." He said.

In Betty Ann's honor, a bench has been placed at Station 15. Betty Ann's sister Cathie received the Mayor's Medal.

Cathie says she wants the community to see the bench and never forget what happened on that tragic day.

