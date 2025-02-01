Bakersfield High School Invites the Community To Be Apart Of History

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — BHS is hosting its first ever "Runnin' to the Rig" event. In support of their students, brought to the community by the Parent Teacher Student Organization. Their will be a 2k walk and 5k run.



Registration will be still be available day of at 7:30 am.

Their will be a historic tour of the campus, while the runs are taking place. First, second, & third place will be awarded to members who participate in the races.

Funds raised from the event will go towards their student clubs, sports teams, and extracurricular activities on campus.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Alumni, students, and residents of Bakersfield HS is inviting all to come join their running to the rig event. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. The school is inviting the community to come out and support their students with a neighborhood run.

The Parent Teacher Student Organization of BHS came together to think of ways to gather funds for their student's sport teams, and clubs.

Joe Nahama President of PTSO said "It's a bunch of parents, and we had a idea to bring the driller nation together! It's been part of my life for many decades. I've had three sons come through this high school. It's a fantastic place, the history, the culture, and the people you meet."

The campus has seen its fair share of history. It was the first high school in the county, originally named Kern County High School in 1893 and changed to Bakersfield High School in 1945. Among its distinguished alumni is U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Earl Warren. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. also spoke at the school's Harvey Auditorium. While seeing their fair share of professional and Olympic athletes. When the run is taking place at the school, their will also be an historic tour to the community. Showing them all the monumental buildings and parts of campus.

"BHS is 130 years old, that's older than any high school around here. Older than you and I of course. There's just so much of history with all walks on within our tunnel, within any spot something major has happened. Whether it be for you, or any student here. They can say something significant about any every part of this campus." said Charley Gless Commissioner of Athletics.

Students tell me they are excited to bring this event to the community, and it feels amazing to be a part of history. You can still register in person on Saturday and participate in the events. There will be prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place for participants in the races. The event starts at 8:30 am, and registration will take place on campus at 7:30 am.

Riley Taft Junior at BHS says "It feels amazing. I know that BHS is phenomenal school but not everyone else might know it. We really just want to spread how absolutely incredible our campus and our history is. This event really just provides community involvement. The neighboring areas, and the people who go to the school. They will have a place to gather, and do something fun on the weekend!"

Organizers advise that you get there 30 minutes before to try to find parking and start the registration process if not registered. "7:00 on a Saturday, I understand!" Its early but come be a part of history!" said Gless.

All the funds accumulated from the event will go to help support the students, from their clubs, extracurricular activities, and sport teams. For 23ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

