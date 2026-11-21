BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dolores Huerta's family is honoring her for a second day in a row, with Friday morning marking the latest gathering to celebrate the life of the civil rights icon.

Her family opened the events to the public, giving people a chance to grieve, celebrate her life and share the stories they'll carry with them — with some traveling hundreds of miles.

For attendees like Juanita Sales, Huerta was more than a civil rights icon. She became family.

"Once I graduated college, she was my inspiration. I worked for Congress, State Senate, then State Assembly. I now work for a union," Sales said.

Others say their friendships with Huerta helped open doors for nonprofits supporting Latina women.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta says Huerta's legacy inspires him to be better, both as a person and as attorney general.

"To fight with compassion and integrity. To lift up all human beings regardless of their who they are where they're from how they look who they love and how they pray," Bonta said.

But for many here, Huerta was more than a national figure or activist. They remember her as a friend, someone who made people feel seen and welcome.

And while Huerta may have passed, the community shares that they will continue to remember her in memory and the actions she had on this community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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