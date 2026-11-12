Bakersfield honors veterans at 107th annual Veterans Day parade

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Downtown Bakersfield filled with flags, families and veterans today as the city came together for its 107th Veterans Day parade.

Floats rolled through downtown. Flags waved along the route. Music played, and families applauded the veterans passing by. At the microphone, 23ABC senior reporter Mike Hart served as emcee.

At the microphone, 23ABC senior reporter Mike Hart served as emcee. He introduced the floats and the people they honored and the final float was one to remember.

On it, Rubio's Family Mortuary honored Sergeant Jeremy Silva for his service with the 82nd Airborne during Operation Enduring Freedom.

Among the families watching were Darren and Tamara White. Darren says they've been coming to this parade for 23 years, sharing a tradition rooted in his own military experience.

"Being in the military, it gives you structure, and it gives you value for your country. And so I was able to pass it on to my boys that stand tall and are proud of their country and the people that served," Darren said.

Military service runs through four generations of Darren's family. He spent 13 years in the Navy, following his father, grandfather and great-grandfather. But carrying on that tradition also meant time away from the people he loves most.

"They're away from their family during Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's, and so they miss a lot of time, but they do it for the love of their country," Darren said.

When the two met, Darren was already in the reserves. Tamara says his leadership and courage drew her to him, qualities she saw in the way he approached building a family. Together, they raised two sons.

"I'm just so proud of what he and I have built together as a family," Tamara said.

Their grown sons weren't with them this year, but the tradition carried on through their nieces and nephews. Their nephew Jonah had a message for every veteran watching.

"If you're a veteran watching this, thank you for everything you have done," Jonah Monroe said.

For the veterans and families who lined the parade route, the celebration was more than a single day downtown. It was a living tribute to service passed down through generations, and one that continues to shape their lives today.

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