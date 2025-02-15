Bakersfield is a little safer now thanks to gun violence initiatives by the city

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In 2022, the city of Bakersfield and the police department launched a gun violence reduction strategy. Since then, city officials say the city is safer now prior to the pandemic.



This strategy, takes on a data-driven and community based approach to not only reduce gun violence but provide support to those involved in order to break the cycle.

This approach, utilizes assistance from nonprofits across the county in order to ensure those in need are getting the same access to resources.

According to the city, as of December 2024, the city has seen a 57% decrease in homicides and a 60% reduction in shootings.



The city of Bakersfield is continuing their efforts in decreasing gun violence throughout the city. However, this initiative is taking help from non profits across the county.

“I am pleased to share that as of December 2024, we have seen a 57% reduction in homicides and we have seen a 60% reduction in shootings,” said Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg.

Clegg says these numbers come after the city and the police department launched a gun violence reduction strategy in order to create a safer city back in 2022.

This strategy, takes on a data-driven and community based approach to not only reduce gun violence but provide support to those involved in order to break the cycle. Specifically things like Gang Intervention and General Mentoring helped contribute to the drop.

“Because of these reductions, we’re much lower than many other large cities in the state but also because we made progress even last year on a countywide level, the county of Kern had the lowest homicide rate that it’s had than more than a decade,” said Clegg.

Garden pathways in Delano is one of the many non-profits to be assisting in these efforts and too have seen a reduction in crime.

“The city of Delano experienced zero gang related homicides in 2024 so it’s absolutely something to celebrate and its’ something we need to continue to support in our other cities in the county,” said Chief Operating Officer for Garden Pathways Juan Avila.

Since launching this program, Clegg says they’ve also seen a reduction in other types of crimes.

“As we continue to make progress around gun violence the group portions or gang portions of gun violence has become very small,” said Clegg.

With a huge improvement in safety already, city officials say they’re confident that these new projects will continue to make the city a safer place to live.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

