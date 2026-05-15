Bakersfield law enforcement agencies honor fallen officers during Peace Officers Memorial Day ceremonies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Law enforcement agencies across Bakersfield gathered Thursday to honor officers who lost their lives in the line of duty during Peace Officers Memorial Day ceremonies.

Members of the Bakersfield Police Department, California Highway Patrol and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office joined families and community members in remembering those who served and protected the community.

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said the ceremonies also recognize the sacrifices made by public servants whose deaths may not have occurred in the line of duty.

“It’s unexpected, it’s tragic, they have families, and it really is very painful for all of us,” Youngblood said.

During the ceremony, the KCSO Honor Guard presented the colors and conducted a 21-gun salute. Officials said the day serves as a reminder of the support shared among law enforcement agencies across California and the nation.

KCSO Honor Guard Sgt. Christopher Wong said he recently received condolences from members of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard following the deputy’s death.

“Even though they had such a busy, tragic thing that was going on, they were still thinking of us,” Wong said.

Bakersfield Police Chief Brent Stratton also addressed the emotional and mental health challenges officers face throughout their careers.

Stratton said while many officers die from gunfire or vehicle crashes, others lose their lives to suicide after years of emotional trauma associated with law enforcement work.

“I've had friends, people that I've worked with, colleagues throughout the years, and I've seen people who have not been able to grapple with that in a healthy way, and I've seen some really terrible things happen to them,” Stratton said. “So I want to speak to the officers who were here to try to destigmatize that and normalize that as a topic of conversation.”

Stratton added that the impacts of those losses extend beyond law enforcement agencies and deeply affect officers’ spouses, children and loved ones.

The ceremonies concluded with officials emphasizing the importance of remembering the sacrifice, honor and service of fallen officers.

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