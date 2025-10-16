Bakersfield leaders are working to break the stigma enclosing men's mental health

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Leaders in the community are inviting men to BC to learn about themselves, & how important it is to speak up. As men we hold in our emotions and this conference plans to change exactly that.



In honor of World Mental Health Awareness Month, Bakersfield leaders are sounding an urgent call to break the silence and protect our emotional well‑being. The Kingdom Men of Action Conference is mobilizing men across Southern California—igniting leadership, restoring mental health, and fueling powerful personal transformation.

Leaders in Bakersfield's community are taking action to break the stigma about mental health. Highlighting its importance and showing men in the community that there are safe spaces to express themselves.

Michael Bowers VP of Government Relations & Public Affairs at Centric Health said "One of the things I always say is people can't be what they don't see. We are told that big boys don't cry. That you must hold it in, but they become grown men with that rage and anger, that ultimately leads to other destructive patterns."

According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, Men in the United States die by suicide at a rate four times higher than women. This can be caused by multiple things but not expressing your emotions and speaking to someone can be a prime factor.

Jaubrae Dixon CEO of CHANGES local non-profit organization said "I was raised by a single mom, so again I didn't have that representation of what a strong man, or an emotionally in-tuned man was. I think when my mentor came into my life and showed me what vulnerability really looks like and the benefits it has. I was able to see my life transition tremendously."

Organizers preached that depending on the students upbringing, it could affect their mental health. Especially when they don't have an example to lead them down the right path.

Cesar Jimenez VP of Student Services at Bakersfield College said "We carry a lot of that weight on us, and sometimes that can be a burden. We also have trauma in our history. To be able to be in a space to be able to talk about it, address it, and heal it is huge!"

This event will be a one-stop shop for all your mental health needs. They want to strengthen, motivate, teach, and heal the community while showing them how to care for their mental health.

"We've all experienced some type of trauma but what this conference hopes to do is let people know trauma isn't your fault but healing is your responsibility." said Bowers

This event will be held at Bakersfield College on October 18, and leaders hope to make a healthier community one man at a time.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

