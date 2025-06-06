Bakersfield Makes a Splash, offering 700 grants towards swimming lessons

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Swimming is an important skill to have, but lessons can be expensive. The City of Bakersfield makes these lessons more accessible through its Make a Splash grant program.



Drowning is the leading cause of death for children aged one to four years old.

The Make a Splash grant aims to reduce these statistics by increasing access to swimming classes.

Although the application deadline for the Make a Splash program has passed, Dye encourages families to visit the Bakersfield Parks website, specifically the 2025 Summer Activities Brochure, to explore available swim programs.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As temperatures rise in Bakersfield, many residents are seeking relief in local pools.

While swimming can be a fun way to cool off, lack of swimming skills can pose significant risks.

The City of Bakersfield has partnered with First 5 Kern County to provide essential swimming skills, ensuring that children can enjoy water activities safely.

Katharine Dye, the Recreation Supervisor for the City of Bakersfield, said the Make a Splash Grant allows “... adults and children ages five to zero and they are offered a $5 swim lesson to come learn how to swim… practice safe water habits, and be able to move on up through the levels through all of our programs.”

This year, around 900 applications were received for the Make a Splash grant, providing approximately 700 opportunities for families and individuals to participate in a $5 swimming lesson.

“Sometimes parents expect them to come in and automatically learn how to swim the first day. Different abilities, different ages, and we cater to all of them. So it definitely does take some time,” said Dye. “They’re afraid of the water sometimes or they are a little apprehensive of meeting somebody new taking them into the water. So I would just urge parents to know it won’t happen overnight, but they will eventually learn to love the water and learn how to be safe in it.”

The program consists of four days of lessons each week for two weeks, with each session lasting 35 minutes.

Dye said, “... we get comments from parents saying they didn’t have the opportunity to sign their child up and before it’s about $55, they couldn’t do it, they didn't have the money. So being able to offer this to the community makes a big impact and the families are very thankful for it.”

Although the application deadline for the Make a Splash program has passed, Dye encourages families to visit the Bakersfield Parks website, specifically the 2025 Summer Activities Brochure, to explore available swim programs.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

