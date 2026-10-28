Bakersfield makeup artist competes in national Halloween contest supporting children and families

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For Cody Grammer, creating creepy characters and realistic wounds is more than a Halloween hobby. It's a lifelong passion that has now led her to a national competition supporting children and families facing serious medical challenges.

Grammer, a local special-effects makeup artist, is competing in Colossal's 2026 Face of Halloween contest, which partners with Starlight Children's Foundation to raise money for children and families facing serious medical challenges.

The competition uses votes and donations to determine which contestants advance.

Grammer says thousands of people entered the competition, and she has advanced to the top 20 in her group, where she currently ranks third.

“At a very young age, I became obsessed with horror, gore, and Halloween,” Grammer said.

That passion has grown into an artistic outlet, with Grammer using supplies such as liquid latex, glue and makeup to create realistic-looking cuts, gashes and other special effects.

“The process basically goes: I lock myself in the bathroom if the kids are here, pump up the music, and just go to work for about 2 to 3 hours on my look, and I'll pop out and scare the kids, and they love it,” she said.

But the competition represents more than an opportunity to showcase her makeup skills.

Grammer says she has lost 115 pounds over the past year and has been working to explore new opportunities and become more confident in herself.

“I'm just trying to branch out there and do more stuff now that I feel more confident in my own body,” she said.

She hopes her experience encourages others to step outside their comfort zones and pursue interests they may have never thought possible.

“I thought I was just a stay-at-home mom, that my biggest achievement would be like my kids going to college, but I'm starting to think that I can do stuff too,” Grammer said.

If you're interested in supporting Grammer, you can vote for her by clicking here.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

