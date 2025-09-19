Bakersfield man accused of shooting wife has court hearing postponed for fourth time this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — An 83-year-old Bakersfield man accused of fatally shooting his 85-year-old wife in their front yard has yet to appear in court as his hearing has been postponed for the fourth time this week.

Michael Wildrick remains hospitalized, awaiting medical clearance before he can make his court appearance. He was arrested on September 11 after Bakersfield Police said he shot Emma Wildrick multiple times in their front yard at their home on Tulane Park Place in southwest Bakersfield.

A neighbor who knew the couple well said Michael had been dealing with dementia and other health issues. The neighbor also said this was not the first time Michael had threatened Emma with a gun.

"Generally, the District Attorney's office says a defendant must be competent to stand trial and communicate with counsel," said a spokesperson for the DA's office.

The DA's office added that if the defense has concerns regarding competency, the court will address it.

The hearing will continue to be postponed until Wildrick is medically cleared, according to the District Attorney's office.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

