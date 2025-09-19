Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bakersfield man accused of shooting wife has court hearing postponed for fourth time this week

Michael Wildrick, 83, remains hospitalized awaiting medical clearance before appearing in court for allegedly shooting his 85-year-old wife Emma multiple times
83-year-old Michael Wildrick's court hearing was postponed for the fourth time as he remains hospitalized after allegedly shooting his wife, Emma, in Bakersfield.
Bakersfield man accused of shooting wife has court hearing postponed for fourth time this week
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — An 83-year-old Bakersfield man accused of fatally shooting his 85-year-old wife in their front yard has yet to appear in court as his hearing has been postponed for the fourth time this week.

Michael Wildrick remains hospitalized, awaiting medical clearance before he can make his court appearance. He was arrested on September 11 after Bakersfield Police said he shot Emma Wildrick multiple times in their front yard at their home on Tulane Park Place in southwest Bakersfield.

A neighbor who knew the couple well said Michael had been dealing with dementia and other health issues. The neighbor also said this was not the first time Michael had threatened Emma with a gun.

"Generally, the District Attorney's office says a defendant must be competent to stand trial and communicate with counsel," said a spokesperson for the DA's office.

The DA's office added that if the defense has concerns regarding competency, the court will address it.

The hearing will continue to be postponed until Wildrick is medically cleared, according to the District Attorney's office.

