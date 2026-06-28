Bakersfield man arrested for DUI after crash kills driver at California Ave. intersection

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 23-year-old Bakersfield man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 28, 2026, killed another driver at the intersection of California Avenue and Chester Lane.

Bakersfield Police Department officers were dispatched to the intersection at approximately 12:06 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a silver Mazda hatchback and a silver BMW sedan involved in the collision. Both vehicles were driven by adult males with no passengers.

A preliminary investigation indicates the BMW was traveling southbound on Chester Lane when the Mazda entered the intersection westbound against a red traffic signal, causing the collision.

The driver of the BMW sustained major injuries and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. The Kern County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the decedent.

The driver of the Mazda was identified as Gavin Mundschau, 23, of Bakersfield. Mundschau was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested for DUI. He sustained minor injuries and was also transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Upon receiving medical clearance, Mundschau will be booked into the Kern County Sheriff's Office Jail on charges including vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

The 4000 block of California Avenue is an east/west roadway with 3 lanes of travel in each direction, separated by a raised median, with a posted speed limit of 40 miles per hour. The 4000 block of Chester Lane is a north/south roadway with one lane of travel in each direction, separated by double yellow lines. The intersection is controlled by automated traffic signals.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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