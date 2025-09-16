EXCLUSIVE: Bakersfield man becomes first in Kern County to graduate Prop. 36 treatment program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Ten months after California voters approved Proposition 36, a Bakersfield man has become the first in Kern County to graduate from the new drug treatment court program, resulting in the dismissal of his felony charges.

Luis Miguel Torres, who had multiple prior drug convictions, entered the program in January after pleading no contest to felony drug possession with priors. On Thursday, a Kern County judge praised Torres for his progress, noting he attended 145 of 147 treatment sessions, completed 17 clean drug tests, and received positive evaluations from providers.

“This case is now dismissed because of your hard work, Mr. Torres, and from no other reason,” Judge David Zulfa told him. “Congratulations and good job.”

Since the law took effect in December, the Kern County District Attorney’s Office has filed 826 drug-related felony cases. Assistant District Attorney Joe Kinzel said not all defendants are eligible for treatment, particularly those charged with violent crimes, but more than 100 have opted into the program.

“Since January we’ve filed more than 800 felony cases under this charge,” Kinzel said. “About one in three are choosing treatment. Mr. Torres is proof the program can work when people commit to it.”

Prop. 36 not only increased penalties for certain drug and theft offenses, but also expanded opportunities for treatment as an alternative to incarceration. Programs are tailored through assessments conducted by addiction specialists and managed by Kern Behavioral Health. Defendants may be referred to inpatient facilities such as Jason’s Retreat or outpatient programs like Stay Focused Ministries.

“The entire purpose of Prop. 36 is to create an individual program designed to suit the needs of each person,” Kinzel said.

While Torres is the first graduate, Kinzel said several others are on track to complete treatment and could see their charges dismissed in the coming months.

