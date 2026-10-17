Bakersfield man detained by ICE on his way to work; business partner raises concerns over his treatment

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield man was detained by ICE while on his way to work, and his business partner is speaking out in a 23ABC News exclusive, raising concerns about how his friend of seven years was treated.

David Rivera, owner of D-R Building Solutions, said he received a phone call from his business partner, Sergio, as the detention was unfolding.

"He calls me and tells me, 'Hey, I just got pulled over. And I'm like, "Okay, were you speeding or anything?" Like, no, I just got pulled over. I don't know what's going on. And I don't think it's police; I think it's ICE because they're unmarked, and I don't know what's going on," Rivera said.

Rivera said he could hear what was happening over the phone and grew concerned about how Sergio was being treated.

"The way they pulled him out very quickly when the other concerning part is that when he mentioned the lawyer, they didn't care. You know, so I feel like he's not being treated with dignity and respect," Rivera said.

Before the call ended, Sergio was able to give Rivera his location. Rivera said he later arrived and found Sergio's vehicle on the side of the road.

"I noticed the vehicle on the side of the road with the broken window. I got out, and sure enough, the first responder gave me the keys. She said that she had found the keys, just lying on the floor," Rivera said.

Video from the Rapid Response Network of Kern shows the truck on the side of the freeway. Rivera said Sergio's detention has left his family distraught.

"They're in distress. She couldn't even talk over the phone. She was just crying and crying and not okay, you know? That's very concerning. As far as his daughter, was there because she was the one that picked up the vehicle. She couldn't even talk. She was just crying and crying and crying in distress," Rivera said.

Rivera describes Sergio as a devoted father and a hardworking man. He said he decided to speak publicly because he wants people to know the man behind the detention.

"A family of three children, two adults, and one minor. His oldest son is currently in the military. He is a Marine stationed in San Diego," Rivera said.

"And the reason why I'm coming forward is because he's such a great guy. He's a guy that I could trust with my wallet open, and I know it's not gonna be missing, you know? He's very trustworthy. He's a great man," Rivera said.

The Rapid Response Network of Kern said it remains in contact with Sergio's family.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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