Bakersfield man loses father, brother in the Eaton Fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Anthony Mitchell, who is from Bakersfield, spoke to his Dad just hours before the wildfire engulfed his Altadena home. Anthony Sr. and his brother Justin did not make it out.



Anthony Mitchell Sr. and his son Justin Mitchell are two victims of the Eaton Fire

The two men were unable to evacuate their home, and help did not arrive before the fire reached them

Funeral services are scheduled for February 22, 2025

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Residents in Altadena, CA are slowly beginning to make their way back into areas devastated by the Eaton Fire. A Bakersfield man grew up in a home on West Terrace Street that was one of thousands destroyed by the flames. He lost much more than childhood memories, he also lost his father and a brother.

"It was a beautiful neighborhood," said Anthony Mitchell Jr.

He and his wife moved to Bakersfield about 15 years ago but always found time to travel down south to visit his father, Anthony Senior.

"Me, my brother, sister, grandkids, great grandkids were his legacy," said Mitchell.

He missed a call from his Dad on January 7, 2025, the night the Eaton Fire broke out and finally talked to him early the next morning.

"He called me at 5 am and said he was going to evacuate and they were coming soon, but they never showed up in time."

The Eaton Fire, fueled by Santa Ana winds moved so rapidly and in all directions, that fire officials say local crews were overwhelmed trying to get the word out.

"Those early hours are tough for home unit departments," said Kern County Fire Captain Andrew Freeborn, "such a difficult time to coordinate and get messages out to evacuate and warn them." Freeborn was assigned to the Incident Management Team and took 23ABCs Mike Hart into the fire zone to view the aftermath. The death toll has reached 17 in the Eaton Fire. Officials now say that many residents did not receive evacuation warnings or get out in time.

"There are times when there's no answer that's going to bring comfort."

We arrived at the Mitchell home that literally burned to the ground. It was described by Anthony as a place where his Dad kept watch over the neighborhood, at the corner of West Terrace Street and Glenrose Ave.

"He was the type of guy, that everybody knew him. It wasn't just family, but kids in the neighborhood," said Mitchell, "my father would check on them, and ask how's school, and if they're messing up, say get it together."

Mitchell tells 23 that his father and brother Justin died from smoke inhalation, unable to leave their home in time.

He said his brother was bedridden with cerebral palsy and even though his Dad, who lost part of his leg to diabetes, could have escaped, he would never leave his brother.

Thousands of people did get out and are now returning to survey the damage left behind. While the search for answers to this deadly wildfire begins, Mitchell said the blame lies with those in charge.

"They were let down by people running the state, from both parties," said Mitchell, "you have a problem in the state, we should handle it, have the necessities to run the government, you need police, paramedics, hospital, and fire departments to make sure cities don't burn."

UPDATE: Mitchell says funeral services are scheduled for February 22nd in Los Angeles.

