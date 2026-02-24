Bakersfield man was first Black umpire in the National League

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Art Williams grew up the son of sharecroppers in Arkansas before his family relocated to Bakersfield in the late 1940s. He attended Bakersfield High School, where he discovered a passion for sports that would shape the rest of his life.

His brother, Dr. Audie Williams, recalled Art's early talent on the mound.

"He was pitching for the Drillers his senior year, and they won the league that year. Once he graduated he pitched in Wasco in the adult league. He was the youngest one only 18 years old, and one game he struck out 12 players and won the game for his team," Audie Williams said.

Audie tells me that after his brother's time with the Bakersfield Indians and playing in Idaho, Art suffered an injury. He took up umpiring local recreational baseball in Bakersfield when a former scout from the San Francisco Giants encouraged him to attend umpire school. In 1972, Art became the first African American umpire in the National League.

"Arts face just lit up he was high! When he shared the good news with us, we all were so proud." said Audie Williams

His first gig was in San Diego, and he was one of the lucky ones. The average umpire takes about 11-12 years to make pro. Art did it in 4.

"He knew he had to continue to put a lot of effort into his work. He would keep that rule book, in front of him everywhere he went. He stayed in the rule book." said Audie Williams

Art later died from a tumor. In the wake of his passing, Audie published a book about his brother titled "Unbelievable." The book left a lasting impression on Art's daughter, Tresa Ealy.

"It was eye-opening. It instilled in me that, you cant allow others words to determine your destiny. You have to be strong-minded, and not believe those things that were wished upon you. Once you start letting those words creep in.. you give them power.," said Ealy.

Audie reflects on the impact his brother's life had on him and shares the lessons athletes should take away from it."

"Athletes have to put a lot of things to the side and be focused. You can't give 100% but 110% to meet your goals."

Dr. Williams tells me Art could be any of us, if you believe in yourself and your dreams, you too can accomplish anything.



