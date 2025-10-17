Bakersfield Marine gives back to community one haircut at a time

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Johnny Contreras never expected to become a pillar of his East Bakersfield community when he first picked up a pair of barber shears. But the 40-year-old Marine veteran has built more than just a successful business — he's created a legacy of service that extends far beyond his barbershop chairs.

The Bakersfield native and East High School graduate became the first in his family to own a business when he opened Johnny's Barber on Niles Street in East Bakersfield. Raised by a single mother, Contreras credits his large family and support system for keeping him motivated through the challenges of entrepreneurship.

"I have a big family and a big support system, so that really, it's inspiration, and they keep me going because there's times as a business owner that it's difficult," Contreras said.

After serving in the U.S. Marines from 2005 to 2009, Contreras decided to attend barber school. He spent time working at different barbershops before taking a leap of faith to open his own establishment.

"It was pretty tough. You kind of find yourself in a situation where, who do I turn to? Fortunately, I have some friends that are successful business owners, and I will go for them for guidance," Contreras said.

The father of three young daughters has since expanded to three locations, all on Niles Street. But his success hasn't made him forget his commitment to serving others.

For four years running, Contreras has volunteered at the annual veterans' stand down event, providing free haircuts to fellow veterans in need.

His dedication to helping others extends to mentoring the next generation of barbers. Alexis Duran visits Johnny's Barber several times a week to learn from the man he considers both a mentor and inspiration.

"After talking to him for a while, like, him convincing me to, like, you know, if this is what you want to do, like, give it a shot. And, well, yeah, that's how I went to Milan school," Duran said.

Contreras continues to guide apprentices, helping them build confidence and develop their skills.

"I was helping one of my apprentices kind of guiding him with haircuts, helping him build that confidence," Contreras said.

Looking ahead, Contreras has ambitious plans that would allow him to expand his impact even further. He hopes to one day open his own barber school, creating more opportunities to mentor aspiring barbers and give back to his community.

