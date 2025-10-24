Bakersfield marks five years of progress at BLNC homeless center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Five years after opening the Brundage Lane Low Barrier Navigation Center, city officials say Bakersfield is seeing steady progress in addressing homelessness.

Since 2019, the center — known as BLNC — has helped more than 800 people come off the streets and placed about 550 into permanent housing. City Manager Christian Clegg said those numbers represent significant momentum for a city of Bakersfield’s size.

“It’s not common to see that many housing placements for a shelter of this size and so quickly,” Clegg said. “We’ve averaged about 100 people housed every year since the center opened, and that shows Bakersfield is making real progress.”

Clegg credited much of that success to partnerships with local service providers such as Mercy House and Flood Ministries, which manage casework, outreach and reentry services for clients at the facility.

But as the city looks to the next phase of its homeless strategy, Clegg said the focus must shift beyond emergency shelter beds and toward long-term solutions.

“Many people with mental-health or substance-use challenges still refuse shelter,” he said. “So we need diversion services with accountability — helping them get the treatment they need. The other key is more housing — we have dozens ready for placement but no permanent homes yet.”

Clegg said the city is working with developers to expand affordable and supportive housing options, with a goal of maintaining roughly 100 housing placements each year. Officials are also pursuing new state funding to boost outreach programs aimed at connecting people struggling with addiction and mental illness to care sooner.

City leaders say while Bakersfield’s homeless population remains one of the most manageable among large California cities, ongoing housing shortages and economic pressures continue to drive new cases.

“The last five years have built a foundation for change,” Clegg said. “True success will come when every person has a pathway — not just to shelter, but to stability.”

