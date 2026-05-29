Bakersfield moms create hiking group to get kids outdoors and build friendships

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Three years ago, a group of moms from Bakersfield started a hiking group designed for children to enjoy the great outdoors. Today, Little Hikers of Bakersfield has grown into a thriving community of families hitting the trails together.

The group was founded by three moms who wanted to create a space where parents could do fun outdoor activities with their kids.

"We figured we all have small children. Why don't we start something together? And we did." Co-founder Gregoria Gonzalez said.

What began as just the three founders has grown significantly. On average, 10 to 20 people now hike together on any given outing.

Gonzalez said the connections formed on the trail have become some of the group's most meaningful outcomes.

"All these people here, we met hiking. It's not that I knew them before and said, 'Hey, friend, come and hike.' We met hiking. And so that's why that's how this saying came about. Making friends by the mile."

Co-founder Priscila Negrete says social media has played a big role in the group's growth. The founders regularly share their monthly activities online.

"Blown up on Instagram, and we get new people every hike. We've made amazing friendships throughout this group, so, you know, it's grown a lot." Negrete said.

Little Hikers of Bakersfield schedules trips on different days of the week. Gonzalez says the group intentionally chooses hikes they consider easy, so children of all ages can participate.

The kids themselves say they love what the group has to offer.

"Making friends." "Play with my friends." "We go have so much fun." "We go hiking." "We went to caves."

Gonzalez says watching the children grow up together has been one of the most rewarding parts of building the group.

"Our children are growing up together, and then we also say that when they get older, they're probably gonna say, 'Hey, Mom, I'm gonna go hike with Matthew.' My son's gonna be like, 'See you later.' And that's something that we want, we want. We want to see them do that and experience the outdoors." Gonzalez said.

In addition to hikes, the group also organizes camping trips and field trips.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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