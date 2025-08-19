Bakersfield mother creates scholarship to honor son killed in drunk driving crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield mother is transforming her grief into purpose by establishing a scholarship in memory of her son who died in a drunk driving accident near Brimhall Road and Jewetta Avenue.

Angela Wilson created the scholarship to honor her son Timothy Wilson, shy of 21, was killed on New Year's Eve in 2021 after getting into a car with friends who had been drinking.

"They say time heals all—it doesn't. The pain is always there. One moment you're smiling, laughing, remembering them… and the next, you're reminded—they're not coming home," Wilson said.

Timothy, a Liberty High School graduate, is being remembered through a scholarship program at his alma mater that aims to promote road safety awareness while supporting students pursuing higher education in our Bakersfield community.

"I would really want him to be remembered for his generosity, his overwhelming gift of love. If he loved you, you knew it," Wilson said.

Wilson is sharing her story at her son's former school, hoping her experience can prevent similar tragedies in our neighborhood.

"Always know who you're going to call. Always. My son and his friends thought they were only going a mile—just a quick ride. But in a moment, everything changed. All three of them lost their lives," Wilson said.

Zaley Manning, one of the scholarship recipients, will be attending San Diego State University to study speech pathology. She says the award provides both financial support and inspiration.

"It inspires me to work harder, make good choices, and always remember the life and legacy behind this scholarship," Manning said.

Wilson noted that Manning's essay stood out among seven submissions.

"We all just knew. It was unanimous. Everyone who read it—without even talking to each other—picked her. That made us feel really good about our decision," Wilson said.

Through the scholarship, Wilson emphasizes the importance of accountability and safety among friends and drivers in our community.

"It is our responsibility—not just as drivers, but as friends, family, and citizens—to speak up, to intervene when necessary, and to always prioritize safety. Because when it comes to drunk driving, one life lost is too many," Wilson said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

