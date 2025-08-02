Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Bakersfield mother faces more delays in hit-and-run death case

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Bakersfield mother faces more delays in hit-and-run death case
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield mother who has waited more than three years for justice in the hit-and-run death of her 16-year-old son will have to wait at least four more months after the latest court hearing.

On Jan. 25, 2022, 16-year-old Angel Berumen was riding his skateboard down Niles Street when he was struck by a pickup truck that fled the scene. Authorities later arrested the accused driver, Juan Rodelas Ortega, and four of his family members, who investigators say helped cover up the incident.

Berumen was airlifted to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera, where he died two days later. Surveillance video led investigators to a hidden pickup truck, which they say Ortega and his family attempted to repair. Authorities also allege the family discussed fleeing to Mexico.

The arrests were made in February 2022, but the case has yet to move past the preliminary stages toward a trial. Berumen’s mother, Jasmine Burleson, has attended every hearing. In January, she told 23ABC News it is increasingly difficult to know the accused are free on bond while the case drags on.

The readiness hearing for Ortega and the other defendants has been postponed to December. After the latest hearing, Burleson said the repeated delays feel like “a miscarriage of justice.”

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

08/01/2025

Clear

-° / 72°

0%

Saturday

08/02/2025

Clear

99° / 71°

0%

Sunday

08/03/2025

Mostly Clear

99° / 70°

0%

Monday

08/04/2025

Partly Cloudy

94° / 68°

0%

Tuesday

08/05/2025

Clear

97° / 71°

0%

Wednesday

08/06/2025

Clear

101° / 73°

0%

Thursday

08/07/2025

Clear

104° / 75°

0%

Friday

08/08/2025

Clear

105° / 75°

0%