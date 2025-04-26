Bakersfield Packs a Punch as Junior Olympics Boxing Debuts in the City

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Hundreds of fights for the Boxing Jr. Olympics will be held in Bakersfield police activities league determining fighters spots to nationals for the first time



The Jr. Olympics will be held in Bakersfield for the first time.

Young fighters prepare for the Jr. Olympics as it determines their eligibility for nationals.

Over a hundred fighters in the central valley will compete at the Jr. Olympics and 15 represent BPAL.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The sounds of young fighters training for the Jr. Olympics fills one of the areas where the fight will be held.

Chantaye Imani asks,"So what does it mean to be able to fight in Bakersfield."

Estrella Valadez answers, "It makes me feel good because I get to fight in front of my home town and usually when I have to fight I have to travel a lot. So I feel amazing that I have to fight near my home town."

Valadez she's been training for boxing since she was nine years old now she's a four time national champion at the age of 14.

"I want to stack them up and become an Olympian." Valdez responded.

She's not the only one with that goal as you may remember Anthony Aceves.

He just won the Silver Gloves Boxing National Championship and tells me competing in Bakersfield brings him closer to his future goals.

"It means a lot you know saves more time, money, and you know it's closer to home." Aceves explained.

Daniel Alcala head coach says, 100 kids are registered and 15 of his boxers are preparing to fight for their region and weight class, with a total of 39 fights as this is one of the biggest tournaments in the Central Valley that determines their spot to nationals.

"Where excited and hopefully we can pack the house and show Bakersfield's talent and the central Valleys talent." Alcala tells me.

The tournament starts the 25 at 4pm and will be held through the 27th of this weekend at 30301 E 4th St, Bakersfield, CA the community is welcome to watch and tickets to enter start at 20 dollars.

