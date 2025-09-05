Bakersfield parks crew rushes to aid crash victim

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — What started as a routine afternoon of maintenance work for a Bakersfield Parks and Recreation crew quickly turned into an emergency response on Aug. 26, when four employees witnessed a car crash into a tree near Reliance Drive and Harris Road.

The crew members said they were on break when they heard screeching tires and a series of collisions before the vehicle slammed into a tree just feet away. “We heard the commotion go on, and then boom, big old collision, and then we all rushed to the scene,” said Jesus Murillo, a facility worker.

Francisco Armenta said the car struck a street sign before colliding with the tree, leaving tire marks still visible weeks later. “Went all the way on until she finally collided with the tree right here,” Armenta said.

The workers immediately sprang into action. Victor Espinoza called 911 while others opened the car door, spoke to the driver and tried to calm her. Murillo said he used his vest and belt to wrap the woman’s injured leg and keep her conscious until paramedics arrived.

“With that going on, it was just like, you have to stay calm, stay conscious because if the victim sees you panicking, she might start panicking,” Armenta said.

Emergency crews arrived within minutes and took over care for the woman. The employees said they have not received an update on her condition but hope she is recovering.

“Whatever you could do to help somebody before EMS comes helps a lot,” one worker said. “Every second counts.”

The crew members said they are proud of how they responded and believe their close bond as a team helped them stay calm during the chaotic moments. “We all did a good job, however we could in that situation, and I think we did the best we could have,” said Christian Azurdia.

