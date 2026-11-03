Bakersfield party turns deadly: Survivor gives 23ABC exclusive account of the shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One woman is dead and two others are injured after a shooter opened fire into a crowd of people leaving a large Halloween gathering on Rosedale Highway in the early hours of Sunday morning. Now, a surviving victim is speaking out; describing what she witnessed, and what she heard in the moments before the gunfire started.

The surviving victim, who asked to remain anonymous, says she and her friends had gone out together for the night and were leaving the party when the shooting began. They were standing outside the venue alongside a large crowd of people when someone opened fire into the crowd. All three women in her group were struck. The survivor says she was shot in the arm and has been left traumatized by the experience.

She says that before the shooting started, she and others nearby heard a group of about three men discussing what sounded like a robbery. She also says she was told the shooter had attempted to enter the venue but had been turned away.

That account of a possible robbery lines up with how the call first came in to law enforcement. The Kern County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched to Rosedale Highway near Gibson Street just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of an armed robbery in progress.

When deputies arrived, they found three women suffering from gunshot wounds while several hundred people were leaving the area. One woman died at the scene. The other two were transported to a hospital with injuries KCSO describes as non-life-threatening.

In a statement to 23ABC, the Sheriff's Office said the investigation is still in its early stages.

"This investigation is still in its early stages, and there are many details we either cannot release at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation or have not yet established," KCSO said.

The Sheriff's Office confirmed the shooting occurred at a venue where a gathering was taking place. No suspects have been arrested, and KCSO says there is no threat to the public.

With hundreds of people present at the gathering that night, investigators say they need the public's help to piece together what happened. KCSO is asking anyone who may have photos or video footage from before, during or after the gathering to share that information with investigators.

"Even footage that may seem insignificant could help us establish a clearer timeline, identify individuals, and better understand the circumstances surrounding the incident," the Sheriff's Office said.

Anyone with information, photos or video is encouraged to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 661-861-3110 or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

23ABC will continue following through on this investigation as it develops and

if you have information about this story, reach out at Lindsey.Belsky@KERO.com.

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