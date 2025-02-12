Bakersfield plans to revitalize Old Town Kern while preserving its historical charm

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — City officials, led by Councilman Andrae Gonzales, aim to enhance Old Town Kern with new housing and community spaces.



The City of Bakersfield is revitalizing Old Town Kern to preserve its history while creating new opportunities.

City Councilman Andrae Gonzales is spearheading the project, which includes adding more housing units.

Future plans involve establishing a marketplace in the Sumner Depot.

This revitalization is said to be similar to past revitalization efforts in downtown.

The broad vision plan will evolve over the next decade, with community discussions scheduled for March.

A final vision document is expected to be presented to the City Council for adoption by late spring.

The Old Town Kern revitalization plan could mean a much-needed revamp to the area. One local restaurant is hopeful this plan can boost businesses by bringing more people to this neighborhood.

This revitalization in place is said to bring a better and more vibrant neighborhood for the people who live and work in Old Town Kern. One of the businesses in Old Town Kern is Arizona Cafe.

This local eatery has been open since 1953 and is a family-owned business. Oscar Ramirez is a co-owner, and he says he grew up here, loves working with his family, and is excited to see how this revitalization impacts his restaurant. "Change is on the way, change is scary, but it's something to look forward to, and I'm pretty sure it can help not just the community but a lot of small businesses who are struggling," Ramirez said.

Andrae Gonzales is the Ward Two City Councilman who oversees this neighborhood, and he says they've already begun some of the work, like adding more housing units. He also says they want to add things like a marketplace in the Sumner Depot. He says that this project is similar to what they did two decades ago when revitalizing downtown Bakersfield. "We are trying to replicate that without having the same tools that the state provided years ago with redevelopment. We're still trying to replicate that with local dollars and local resources." Gonzales said.

Gonzales says it's important to keep the history of Old Town Kern alive because that's what makes it special. "We know of the history of Old Town Kern, the vibrant history of the Sumner Depot, the train depot, and how it really became the Ellis Island for Bakersfield. That is where many of our immigrant communities first stepped foot in our region, right here in Old Town Kern." He said.

Gonzales mentions not only are there many historic establishments, but also homes of some of Bakersfield's best restaurants, and says the Arizona Cafe is one of them.

In this revitalization plan, Oscar hopes for more parking in the area to serve more customers. "Can't be more grateful, ya know, than having faith in our community, helping us, and supporting us." Ramirez said.

Gonzales says this is a broad vision plan that they will work on over the next decade. He says the community will meet again in March to discuss the vision and plan and is hopeful the final vision document is set to go to the city council for adoption by late spring.

The city says this plan is already underway.

