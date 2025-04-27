Bakersfield Police Activities League co-host the Junior Olympics for USA Boxing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Fighters from all over the central valley made their way to Bakersfield to showcase their talents in boxing. The Junior Olympics for USA Boxing was held at the BPAL from April 25-27.



Men and women from the ages of 6-16 participated in the three day event.

Over 100 fighters participated in the event, some qualifying for nationals.

Tickets are still available at the door for $20 for the final day of fights.

I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. I'm at the Bakersfield Police Activities League where they are co-hosting the Junior Olympics for USA boxing for the first time. Fighters from all across the Central Valley have made their way to the 661 to show their strengths and talent while they get ready for nationals.

Over 100 kids pilled into the ring over the weekend showcasing their talents and skills as they took on their opponents.

Edgar Gonzalez Jr. BPAL Boxer said "It feels great, I am close to home so a bunch of my family will be able to come out and support me. Its more comfortable being able to fight somewhere familiar, plus I get more time to rest, and recover at home."

Coaches trained their students for over five months as they prepared for the Junior Olympics.

Marco Garcia Salinas Boxing Club Coach said "It feels pretty good to be here. Its been a lot of hard work with our fighters. We've dedicated a little over five months in training. This is my first time participating in the Junior Olympics, it feels good to know they are doing everything that I taught them."

Jaiden Doty was one of the 10 fighters who represented the BPAL. He tells me he has been training for this moment, and wants to make his family proud.

"I feel honored to fight here, and I feel like I can accomplish some things that could inspire other people to want to box. I just want to win really, for my family. I don't want my family members to come out for nothing, I want them to be proud of me." said Doty.

Coaches and staff from the BPAL tell me they are excited for their students. They remember seeing them sweat in the gym, and only drinking water just so they could make weight for the tournament.

Jose Lara Bakersfield Police Officer said "It's very close to me, because I came here as a kid for a few years. I played soccer back in the day, so now I get to feel how my coaches felt. Someone used to watch me grow and succeed in the sport I loved, and now I am doing the same for these kids. Hoping they achieve all the goals they set their mind too."

The last day of fights will be Sunday April 27th. Tickets are still available at the door for $20. For 23ABC I'm Eric J Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



