Bakersfield police arrest woman in connection with two recent shootings at KBAK television station

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield police arrested a woman early Friday morning in connection with two recent shootings at the KBAK television station.

Police say a combination of surveillance and license plate reader technology helped them track down the woman they believe is connected to the shootings. Thomashana Renee Zeigler, 46, was arrested Thursday night while driving near the television station on Westwind Drive.

Zeigler now faces two felony counts: shooting at an inhabited dwelling and a second count.

Police say automated license plate readers helped investigators track the vehicle following the second shooting.

Then, around 11:30 Thursday night, Flock cameras alerted officers when Zeigler turned onto Westwind Drive. She was arrested soon after.

"We started conducting surveillance of that vehicle that was located, and then over the past couple days it's been under 24-hour surveillance," Sgt. James Jones said.

Neighbors I spoke with had mixed reactions. Some were shocked to hear Zeigler had been identified as the suspect. Others pointed to past encounters and repeated disturbances they attribute to her.

While police have made an arrest, they say there are still questions they're working to answer.

"We've made the arrest; however, we want to close the gap as far as the additional video evidence we've gathered. As well as trying to find the motive," Jones said.

KBAK parent company Sinclair Broadcasting declined a request for an interview. It released a statement saying they "...are relieved that a suspect has been arrested and that no one was injured and grateful to the Bakersfield Police Department."

Jones says the investigation is still active.

Zeigler is currently held on a $220,000 bail bond while she awaits her arraignment hearing on October 20th.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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