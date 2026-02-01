Bakersfield police break up large vehicle gathering with hundreds of cars near Mesa Marin Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield police responded to a large vehicle gathering involving hundreds of cars and unsafe driving activity near Mesa Marin Park on Friday night.

The Bakersfield Police Department received multiple 911 calls beginning shortly before 10:00 p.m. on January 30 reporting the gathering in the vicinity of Mesa Marin Park, Highway 178, and the City in the Hills neighborhood.

Officers responded within minutes of the first call and observed several hundred vehicles gathered in a parking lot, with some individuals engaging in unsafe and unlawful driving behavior. Officers focused on public safety and crowd dispersal through a coordinated enforcement response.

Two vehicles were impounded at the scene for reckless driving. Several additional vehicles and individuals have been identified through on-scene observation and follow-up investigation. Additional citations and impounds are expected as those investigations continue.

The Bakersfield Police Department acknowledges the concern and frustration expressed by residents in the affected neighborhoods and remains committed to addressing illegal street racing and takeover-style events, which pose serious risks to public safety.

Residents are encouraged to report unsafe or illegal activity as soon as it is observed. Information provided by the community is critical in helping officers respond effectively.

The Bakersfield Police Department will continue to use a combination of visible enforcement and follow-up investigations to deter dangerous driving behavior and keep Bakersfield's neighborhoods and roadways safe.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

