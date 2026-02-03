Bakersfield police chief search narrows to two internal finalists

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield is moving closer to selecting its next police chief, with city leaders advancing two internal candidates to the final stage of the search.

City Manager Christian Clegg said the process has included civil service reviews, oral exam panels and multiple community listening sessions designed to identify leadership qualities beyond technical credentials.

“Anybody who gets to this final stage is going to have the technical qualifications,” Clegg said. “What really makes the difference are leadership traits, character, and the ability to connect with the community.”

According to Clegg, 11 applicants initially sought the position — nine external candidates and two from within the Bakersfield Police Department. Only three met the minimum qualifications, including required management experience and California POST management certification. Two internal candidates are now moving forward to final interviews expected later this month.

Those finalists are Assistant Chief Brent Stratton and Assistant Chief Jeremy Blakemore.

Stratton has served with the department since 2004 and currently oversees field services and special operations. His background includes leadership roles in patrol, investigations, internal affairs and SWAT.

Blakemore, a Bakersfield native, has been with the department since 2003. He oversees training, investigations and support services and has worked in specialized units including K-9, child abuse investigations and regional task forces.

Some residents said they hope the selection reflects the community’s diversity and priorities.

“It would be wonderful for the diversity of our community to be more reflected in our police department in our leadership,” said Bakersfield resident Charles Shawver Paster.

Clegg said public input has played a significant role in shaping the search, with community members emphasizing ethics, trust, professionalism and strong relationships with residents.

“It was important for me not just to hear individual ideas, but to understand the shared sentiment of what the community values most in its next chief,” he said.

While there is no firm deadline, Clegg said he hopes to select the next police chief by the end of February, allowing time for a transition ahead of Chief Terry’s planned retirement at the end of April.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

