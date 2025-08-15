Bakersfield police crack down on unsafe driving in school zones

The Bakersfield Police Department is boosting patrols around schools this back-to-school season to enforce road safety rules and protect students.

On Wednesday, as many Bakersfield schools welcomed students back, BPD issued approximately 150 citations for unsafe driving near school areas, primarily for speeding violations.

"Speed limit is 50 miles per hour on the street, but it's 25 in that school zone, and with modern cars, you're not really aware a lot of times how fast you're going," Joseph Galland, lieutenant and traffic commander for BPD, said.

Parents say unsafe driving is a common issue during school pick-up and drop-off times.

"It's a little bit frustrating sometimes just due to the fact that we're trying to get the kids in and out where they need to go, and there's always someone parked in the way or making U-turns," Tiana Lockhart, a parent, said.

Crossing guards, who help students navigate streets safely, have also experienced dangerous situations.

"I've been missed by about three feet, and I've actually had to physically move children out of the crosswalk, so they didn't get hit," Patrick Truett, a crossing guard, said.

Truett described the school traffic situation as chaotic, especially during rush periods.

To protect students during their commutes, BPD urges drivers to reduce speed and minimize distractions in school zones. They also warn that citations for these violations can be expensive.

"It's a one-point violation; if you don't qualify for traffic school, your car insurance is likely going to go up as well, so it can be expensive," Galland said.

Parents hope drivers will be more vigilant when traveling through school zones, regardless of police presence.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

