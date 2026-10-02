Bakersfield Police Department welcomes 19 new officers after academy graduation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A new group of officers is joining the Bakersfield Police Department after 19 recruits graduated from the police academy during a ceremony Thursday morning.

Nearly 50 cadets entered the academy, but 19 successfully completed their training. Five of the graduates were women, including Jaysa Kelly, who finished at the top of her class.

Friends and family gathered at Bakersfield First Assembly of God to celebrate the graduates and recognize the hard work and dedication it took to complete the academy.

Those in attendance also got a behind-the-scenes look at some of the training and challenges recruits faced throughout the program.

Following the ceremony, graduates celebrated with loved ones, sharing hugs, congratulations and taking photos to mark the milestone.

Newly graduated Officer Jacob Decker said he is looking forward to making a positive impact on the community.

"Helping people. I look forward to getting involved with schools and things like that. Maybe being able to have the impact that some of these officers had on me when I was younger," Decker said.

The graduates will now move forward in their law enforcement careers, putting their training to work as they prepare to serve the Bakersfield community.

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