Bakersfield Police expand “By the Numbers” report to include DUI, domestic violence trends

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department has expanded its monthly “By the Numbers” report to include DUI arrests and domestic violence trends, aiming to increase transparency.

Eric Celedon is the Bakersfield Police Public Information Officer, and he says, “For DUIs in 2024, there was a total of 625 arrests compared to 773 in 2025. Fatal collisions involving impaired drivers were eight in 2024 and went up to 12 in 2025.”

Juan Garza of Chain Cohn Clark notes that in California, it can take up to four DUI offenses before felony charges are filed. “In Sacramento, there has been a bipartisan group of lawmakers that have proposed a law this year in 2026, one of them being that you could charge a felony after the second offense, which would put California more in line with other states in the United States,” said Garza.

DUI arrests are now a report category, and domestic violence reports are as well. BPD says both are top priorities.

“Especially domestic violence. When we look at the numbers and how proportionally especially as that evolves into homicides that proportionality has grown compared to gang-related homicides and our gang violence reduction strategies.” Celedon said.

The Open Door Network, along with BPD, is collaborating to provide resources for those in need as this becomes a growing concern. Lauren Skidmore is the CEO of The Open Door Network, and she says, “I think it’s a good thing folks are calling law enforcement. That’s what we always recommend. Don’t wait until it’s too late. Don’t wait until you’re completely harmed and potentially not ever be able to make that call again. So make the call and get law enforcement involved and let us help you on this journey.”

If you're in need of support you can call the Open Door Network 24-hour hotline at (661) 327- 1091

