Bakersfield police investigative divisions set to move into Bank of America building

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is set to move its investigative divisions into the Bank of America building, a decision officials say is driven by the need to accommodate a growing organization and bring greater efficiency to downtown Bakersfield.

The city and BPD have leased space in the building, with the department set to occupy the first four floors.

"The City/BPD has leased the space which is necessary for the growth of the organization. BPD will be occupying the first four floors the building in-order to bring more efficiency to downtown Bakersfield and our headquarters," BPD said.

Renovations are expected to cost $12.1 million in borrowed money, a figure that has prompted discussion among Bakersfield City Council members.

City Councilman Andrae Gonzales said the remaining 21% vacancy in the tower is an opportunity to attract other businesses and create a more urbanized downtown area. Gonzales also pointed to the importance of preserving older buildings like the Bank of America building.

"Should it fall into disrepair. So we're trying to prevent that. We're trying to prevent that all over the city and all over downtown Bakersfield and all over the urban core," Gonzales said.

Gonzales said the building serves as an example of how to reuse and improve structures already part of downtown Bakersfield.

The move is also intended to retain businesses currently in the tower. Officials estimate 21% of the building will remain available for future tenants to lease.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

