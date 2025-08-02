Bakersfield Police needs your help with deadly car crash investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — BPD is currently looking for a suspect who was driving a white ford fusion late July 3rd. The suspect fled the scene after hitting a pedestrian at S Union Ave & Hosking Ave.

It was here on South Union Avenue and Hosking Avenue where a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car earlier this month. The Bakersfield police department is reaching out to the community for help on finding the driver who committed this crime and bringing them to justice.

Another deadly hit and run case happened in Bakersfield. Police say the victim was most likely hit the night of July 3rd and the body was found hours later on the 4th on South Union and Hosking Avenues. A passerby found the body and called police.

Brandon Price Bakersfield Police Officer said "In this specific case and with many hit and runs or collisions in general. When a vehicle strikes an object whether it's an another vehicle, stationary object, or pedestrian that vehicle will drop debris. Most pieces from a vehicle have a part number on it. When I responded to the scene we did find numerous amounts of debris in the roadway. That consisted of side view mirrors, head light assemblies, and some front bumper parts."

Finding those objects were key....... providing investigators with information on the type of vehicle involved in this hit and run case. So based on what they found, police believe it was a white 2013 to 2023 Ford Fusion model similar to this one that was involved. BPD is asking the community to help them find the suspect.

"Maybe you have observed your neighbor or someone on the street. You observe a vehicle that matches this, a 2013-2020 white ford fusion. It's going to have damage to the front passenger side, most likely to the windshield as well. Definitely the headlight area and side passenger mirror." said Price

Officer Price tells me a vast majority of hit and run collisions the pedestrian is found at fault. If the person would have stayed they would have potentially just received a ticket instead of jail time.

Price says "A lot of times we are finding that these people that are involved in these collisions they flee the scene because they think they are going to be in trouble. Where a lot of the time I've noticed the person who fled the scene wasn't at fault of the situation. Had they just stayed there maybe they would have just received a ticket, but now that they fled the scene they are looking at felony that has prison time attached to it."

This is still an open investigation and BPD ask if you know any information about the driver or their whereabouts to reach out to 661-326-3938

