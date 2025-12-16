Bakersfield rabbi's brother killed in Australia Hanukkah shooting that left 15 dead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Rabbi Eli Schlanger was preparing to light a menorah at a Hanukkah celebration when gunmen opened fire on the crowd at Bondi Beach near Sydney, Australia. The 41-year-old was among 15 people killed in the mass shooting that has devastated his family, including his brother, Rabbi Shmuli Schlanger of Chabad of Bakersfield.

Two gunmen, described as a father and son, suddenly opened fire during the celebration. Eli leaves behind a wife and five children, including a 2-month-old baby.

"He spent his days literally carrying out good deeds, visiting prisons. You know, counseling the Jewish inmates in prison, visiting old age homes, spreading the message of Judaism within the Jewish faith and also to the non-Jews, the Seven Noahide laws, and he was so passionate about it. He loved it," said Esther Schlanger, Eli's sister-in-law.

The Schlanger brothers originally came from England before moving abroad. Shmuli established himself in Bakersfield while Eli moved to Australia.

"You're not supposed to hear about your brother-in-law or my kid's uncle gunned down at a Hanukkah party. That's not normal," Esther Schlanger said.

Despite the tragedy, the family is drawing strength from Eli's own words about facing adversity. Esther shared a message Eli had previously delivered to his community during difficult times.

"In the fight against anti-Semitism, the way forward is to be more Jewish. Act more Jewish and appear more Jewish," Esther said, reading Eli's words.

"We're not gonna cower in the face of hate," she said.

Law enforcement departments across the country have increased patrols near synagogues and temples following the attack. A Bakersfield Police Department spokesperson said while there is no specific directive, "patrol officers were asked, when available, to include in their patrols, areas where there were scheduled community events."

The family is now observing the seven-day grieving period traditional in the Jewish faith as they mourn Eli's death.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

