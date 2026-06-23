Bakersfield ranked 3rd deadliest metro for pedestrians as 3 killed in holiday weekend crashes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Three people were killed in separate crashes involving cyclists and a pedestrian over the long weekend in southern and southwest Bakersfield, drawing renewed attention to a troubling pedestrian safety trend in the region.

The crashes spanned southern and southwest Bakersfield. While only one driver involved in the accidents was under the influence, two additional drivers were arrested on DUI charges after driving through accident scenes.

A study by Smart Growth America and the National Complete Streets Coalition identifies the Bakersfield-Delano Metro area as the third deadliest area for pedestrians in the country, with 5 deaths per 100,000 people.

Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Sgt. Caleb Kiser said the recent crashes highlight shared responsibility between drivers and pedestrians.

"It is a shared responsibility. It's not just the pedestrians, but it's also the drivers. One of the trends that we do see often with pedestrians is crossing outside the marked crosswalks, distracted crossing."

Kiser said distraction is a growing concern on both sides.

"But the same goes for the drivers. The distraction is an ongoing thing, especially with newer cars with all the infotainment systems and readily available distractions within these newer cars."

The first crash occurred in southwest Bakersfield near Stockdale and Calloway, where a cyclist was struck and killed in a hit-and-run. The driver, 35-year-old Tamera Elsie Popoy, was arrested while attempting to enter the Westside Parkway while allegedly driving under the influence.

The second crash occurred on South H Street near White Lane, where a cyclist was struck and killed while riding on a roadway with no bike lane present. BPD said speed and impairment were likely not factors in the collision. The Kern County Coroner identified the victim as 44-year-old Paul Richard Gonzales.

The third crash occurred on Sunday on Brundage Lane between P Street and Union Avenue, where a woman was struck and killed by a driver while entering an unmarked crosswalk. Bakersfield police said speed and impairment are likely not factors in that collision as well.

Asha Chandy, a board member with Bike Bakersfield and California Walks, said many people take their safety for granted, whether they are in a car, on a bike, or on foot.

"Safety is a two-way street, you know, it's not only just the cyclists and pedestrians that have to equip themselves with the knowledge and the equipment, you know, the reflective gear, the lights, but it's also the drivers."

Chandy said she asks everyone to be mindful of their surroundings, not just for others' safety, but for their own as well.

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