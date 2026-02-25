Bakersfield reaches $22 million settlement in wrongful death lawsuit involving former police officer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A $22 million settlement has been reached against the city of Bakersfield after a deadly crash caused by a Bakersfield police officer.

The $22 million settlement comes from a collision at Muller Road and South Vineland Drive that killed 31-year-old Mario Lares and injured passenger Ana Hernandez back in 2023.

Court records show former Bakersfield Police Officer, Ricardo Robles, was driving without his overhead lights or siren activated at the time of the crash. In 2024, Robles pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and was sentenced to felony probation and community service.

The family filed a civil lawsuit against the city, claiming negligence in connection with the deadly collision.

Under the agreement, the city will pay $22 million to the families of the victims.

Mick Marderosian is part of the legal council for the City of Bakersfield, and he says, "the city is pleased that the matter is behind us. It was an unfortunate accident that occurred. I think this is probably the largest settlement the city of Bakersfield has paid for a serious accident like this.”

Daniel Rodriguez is the victim's lawyer, and he says, “it turned out to be the right amount, and let me tell you why. This case involved a police officer who virtually violated every safety rule they had.”

Rodriguez says the settlement was aimed at providing justice to the families sooner rather than later. “It’s already been three years on what would have been an open-and-shut case, and it got dragged on for three years… Could you imagine another three years? No parent, no partner should be put through that,” Rodriguez said.

While city officials call this the largest settlement in city history, they emphasize taxpayers will not be responsible. “It’s coming from insurance money. The city attorney insisted that the insurance carriers pay this settlement, and they did.” Marderosian said.

The settlement money is set to be disbursed to the victim's families by June 1st.

