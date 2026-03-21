Bakersfield Recovery Services addresses potential contract with Family Justice Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County District Attorney’s Office has identified a new organization to provide services at the Family Justice Center following its decision to terminate a longstanding partnership with the Open Door Network.

The office announced it is seeking to partner with Bakersfield Recovery Services, pending approval from the Kern County Board of Supervisors.

Since 2018, the Family Justice Center has offered support to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault through a collaboration with the Open Door Network. That partnership was recently ended by the district attorney’s office, which cited “unethical conduct” by Open Door CEO Lauren Skidmore, alleging her public comments jeopardized pending cases.

Skidmore, following the contract termination, alleged it was retaliation for her advocacy in Sacramento alongside the family of Zack Scrivner. Skidmore has been an advocate for the Scrivner family amid a controversial mental health diversion decision involving Scrivner, the nephew of Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer.

In moving forward, the district attorney’s office says Bakersfield Recovery Services would provide comprehensive support to victims.

“Clients can expect assistance through Bakersfield Recovery Services from staff who is specifically trained and has knowledge in the handling of domestic violence, human trafficking, and sexual assault cases,” the office said in a statement.

Executive Director Gilbert LaRoque said the organization takes a holistic approach to care.

“You know, people will talk about it as a treatment center, but it’s also a whole person care,” LaRoque said. “It’s about case management, and it’s about partnerships. When people come in here, there’s always some trauma there.”

He said Bakersfield Recovery Services employs certified case managers, counselors and therapists, including licensed marriage and family therapists and licensed clinical social workers.

According to the district attorney’s office, services would include help with restraining orders, crisis intervention, counseling, shelter and housing support, as well as broader case management. Officials say those services would complement work already being done by more than 20 community partners affiliated with the Family Justice Center.

Questions have also been raised about Bakersfield Recovery Services’ connection to Aspire Counseling Services, the program being used by Zack Scrivner as part of his mental health diversion.

LaRvoque said Aspire operates under Genesis Medical Management and is one of many referral partners.

“They’re actually under the umbrella of Genesis Medical Management,” Laroque said, adding that referrals are often based on a client’s insurance and needs.

The proposed contract with Bakersfield Recovery Services is expected to be discussed by the Kern County Board of Supervisors during its Tuesday morning meeting.

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