Bakersfield Renegade came into the season kicking his heart out

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Carlos Villa a sophomore at Bakersfield College who was determined to come into this football season with a bang. He jumped from third string to first & is leading in kicking stats across the nation.

A dedicated football player on and off the field has made a name for himself recently across the nation. Carlos Villa is holding top ranked positions in field goals made, percentage, and attempts in the nation. His contribution is putting Bakersfield College on the map.

Carlos Villa is a sophomore at Bakersfield College. just last year, he was a third string kicker for the team. Over the summer he was determined in making a name for himself and he's done just that.

Matt Alvarez Assistant Special Teams Coach said "Carlos has really bought in to the program we have at Bakersfield College. It's not only me, yeah I am his position coach but he has also been stellar across the board. In the weight room, classroom, & study hall. He's been at every practice, weightlifting session, and team meeting. He's one of those guys that are a character guy, and that's the culture we want to create here at Bakersfield College."

Carlos Villa Bakersfield College Kicker said "First of all, I am beyond blessed for my parents. I got my strength in my legs from my father and the courage to go out and perform from my mother. If they weren't here I wouldn't be where I am at right now, their support is everything."

Carlos is currently the nations top kicker by stats holding 6/6 in field goals made and 12/12 in extra points. He ranks 3rd nationally in points with 30 in the season and is tied for first in points among kicks with 100% success rate.

"It feels pretty great to hold all these accolades. Shows that I am helping the team, get some points on the board. I use all the coaches faith, they all help me. Especially the team, when I go out to kick I put all my trust in them." said Villa

As a kid, Carlos played "fútbol" or soccer, which helped with his kicking.

Alongside his contribution to the team. Carlos is a hard worker off the field, Maintaining a full-time school schedule and working five days a week at McDonald's.

"We have several people on this team who have jobs. They work on the side and have to provide for their families and themselves. We understand that, and we accommodate to that. That should not be an excuse to deter anyone from playing football at BC or anywhere at the next level. If you want something bad enough you are going to work hard enough. Carlos being first in the nation in field goal percentage is a testament to his hard work not only on the field but off the field as well." said Alvarez

Carlos tells me he wants to motivate the youth to follow their dreams no matter their differences. After Bakersfield College, he's aiming to get into New Mexico State and major in electrical engineering.

"You can be anything you want to be, if you just believe in yourself and have a team believing in you. The color of your skin shouldn't matter who you are, it should make you better because you are unique. You are not like everyone else." said Villa

The Renegades next game will be against Pasadena City on September 27th and their next home game will be on October 11.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

