Bakersfield Republican Women Federated hosts candidate forum to connect local voters with politicians

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Republican Women Federated hosted a large candidate forum Monday night, giving local voters a chance to hear directly from the people who want to represent them.

The event featured high-profile candidates for governor, state, and federal offices, along with opportunities for attendees to ask questions and speak one-on-one with candidates. Organizers say the goal is to connect voters with candidates and encourage informed decisions.

"Because we want them to really hear what the Republican side of politics, and what we want to do, and California is all about," said Linda Willis, president, Bakersfield Republican Women's Federated.

With more than 400 people registered, organizers say the forum gives voters a chance to compare candidates side-by-side. For many, that direct access is what makes events like this so important.

"It’s important to make sure that the representative that you vote for will answer your phone calls, pursue legislation that protects the communities that they represent, and just be available to the constituents that they serve," Senator Shannon Grove said.

Candidates say those conversations are critical, especially as election season approaches.

"Seeing who we really are as people, who we really are as candidates. Ask the questions, ask the tough questions, and the people that can stand here and answer them are the ones you really want leading you," said Chad Bianco, candidate for CA Governor.

Others echoed that message, stressing the importance of staying informed.

"You need to be getting involved, get engaged, support your local candidates, and we can make a difference," said Nathan Magsig candidate for senate district 12.

The forum was open to everyone, regardless of party affiliation, encouraging everyone to show up, listen, ask questions, and get involved.

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