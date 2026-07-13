Bakersfield resident with family in Venezuela describes impact of deadly earthquakes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The impact from two powerful earthquakes last month is still being felt in Venezuela, and a Bakersfield resident with loved ones there is sharing what her family has experienced.

Carolina Lopez is originally from Caracas, Venezuela, and has called Bakersfield home for nearly 20 years. She still has family members living in La Guaira, one of the areas hit hardest when two earthquakes struck along Venezuela's coast on June 24.

The death toll in Venezuela has climbed to more than 4,100 people following the 7.2- and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes.

"And there are families who continue looking for their kids, their mothers, their brothers," Lopez said.

Lopez said her brother was searching for friends in the aftermath of the earthquakes.

"I have my brother, he was looking for friends; he found them, but sadly they didn't survive," Lopez said.

One of Lopez's nephews is among those working to help people affected by the disaster.

"He's a volunteer to help out in La Guaira, to help out people, remove debris," Lopez said.

Lopez said that due to the urgency of the situation, donating through the organization All for Venezuela has been one of the most effective ways to help.

"They have a list/link on Amazon, it has all the medical supplies that they need at this time," Lopez said. "And that goes directly to Miami. Miami is 3 hours from Venezuela."

Lopez said she is grateful for the international support her country has received, from rescue teams to donations.

"We are grateful for all the help we're getting. This situation is catastrophic. Venezuela needs a lot of support," Lopez said.

Organizations that are accepting donations:

- All For Venezuela

- We Love Foundation

- Global Empowerment Mission

- Donar Seguro

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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