Bakersfield residents anxious after deadly Venezuela earthquakes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield residents with family and friends in Venezuela say it took several hours to make contact with loved ones after two powerful earthquakes struck the country last week.

Carolina Lopez, who is originally from Caracas, Venezuela, and has called Bakersfield home since 2008, said the uncertainty has left her unable to sleep.

"It's been 2 nights that I haven't been able to sleep. Two nights ago I went to sleep at 3 in the morning. Last night about 2:30 a.m. I'm always watching what's going on, it's a huge anxiety," Lopez said.

Lopez still has family and friends in Venezuela. The 7.2- and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes left widespread damage across the country. Lopez said one of her friends who lives in La Guaira was able to get out to safety, but many others were not as fortunate.

"But she told me that several neighbors are trapped, they didn't have time to get out. We don't know if they're alive or dead," Lopez said.

When Lopez heard about the earthquakes, she immediately tried calling family members but struggled to reach them.

"For several minutes I didn't have communication. Then I was able to get a hold of a niece. There was no communication with my siblings or friends. After several hours of anxiety we found out they were fine," Lopez said.

Raquel Ferreria said the disaster is taking a heavy toll on everyone — especially children.

"I just saw a new story that there's lot of kids who don't have their parents, they're either trapped or missing... And we need a lot of support for them," Ferreria said.

Despite the devastation, Lopez said she is grateful for the international support her country is receiving.

"Thank God, we're getting humanitarian help, from lots of countries, like Mexico, U.S., El Salvador, Ecuador, lots of countries are arriving to help us," Lopez said.

At least 1,450 people are confirmed dead following the two earthquakes.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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