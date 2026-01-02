Bakersfield residents brave cold waters for annual Polar Bear Plunge tradition

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Braving the chill and chasing the thrill, not even cold temperatures could keep crowds from taking the plunge at Bakersfield's annual Polar Bear tradition on New Year's Day.

The City of Bakersfield Recreation and Parks hosted the event at the McMurtrey Aquatic Center, where plungers dove into cold water as a refreshing way to start the new year. Afterward, participants were treated to hot chocolate.

For first-time participant Mason Schwartz, the experience was memorable.

"Go down the slide, it's like kind of like warm. But once you get in, it's a totally different story today," Schwartz said.

He's encouraging others to participate next year.

"If anyone wanted to come next year, it would be a great experience for anybody here," Schwartz said.

For Audrina Minch, the Polar Bear Plunge isn't just a daring dive — it's a cherished tradition. This marks her fourth year braving the icy cold water, a challenge she eagerly awaits every New Year's Day, especially for the unforgettable rituals she and her group have created.

"Been amazing. I came here with a bunch of my swim teammates and my family. We've been doing it for years and it's literally one of my favorite things to do every year. It's the best thing to start the year off," Minch said. "It's really fun. Every year we start. Me and some of my friends start a tradition where we have to do all three to get hot chocolate."

Not everyone was brave enough to take the plunge. Some attended to support their family members.

"My family does it every year, but I'm the one who doesn't do it way too cold for me. I'm not cold is not my thing," Miranda McCoy said.

In another part of town, senior citizens in their 60s and 70s were not to be outdone. They too took the Polar Bear Plunge at the Highgate Regents Clubhouse pool.

"You know, it's just we're only we're in and we're out. Some of the hardcore people will swim across the pool. Some swim back. You know, for me, it's good enough just to jump in and get out," said Don Stone, a resident. "It's actually not that cold, you know, it's only like maybe 52, maybe 50. But, you know, it's all mental. You know, people think it's going to be colder than it is."

If you missed the Polar Bear Plunge this year, don't worry. You can catch it next year.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

