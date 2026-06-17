Bakersfield residents endure prolonged outage during triple-digit heat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Some Bakersfield residents spent more than 24 hours without electricity this week after a pair of equipment failures caused an extended power outage during triple-digit temperatures.

According to PG&E, the outage was not caused by the heat itself but by an underground cable failure followed by a second equipment issue that occurred while crews were making repairs.

For residents affected by the outage, the loss of power meant more than just an inconvenience.

Shannon Rector, who lives in the Stein and Harris area of Bakersfield, said the heat inside her home became so unbearable that she and her son slept outside on their trampoline.

“The heat wave, extreme heat, especially in the evening. It got so bad me and my son had to go sleep on our trampoline,” Rector said.

In addition to concerns about the heat, Rector said she worried about losing food stored in her refrigerator.

She estimated that replacing the contents of a full refrigerator could cost hundreds of dollars.

"After several hours without power, food can be affected. Losing everything in a refrigerator right now could easily cost a family around $400 or more," she said.

PG&E says customers who experienced losses such as spoiled food may be eligible to file a claim through the company's website or by contacting customer service. The utility said claims are reviewed individually based on the circumstances surrounding the outage and the documented losses submitted by customers.

PG&E spokesperson Jeff Smith apologized to customers affected by the outage and acknowledged the frustration caused by the extended restoration timeline.

“We apologize to customers who were impacted by yesterday's outage,” Smith said. “Not only did they lose power, but some customers experienced a second outage after service had already been restored. It's never convenient to be without power, especially when the outage lasts longer than initially expected. We understand the frustration that caused and appreciate our customers' patience while crews worked to restore service.”

The company said the outage began with an underground cable failure and that a second equipment problem occurred after crews initially restored service, causing additional customers to lose power.

As summer temperatures continue to rise across Kern County, PG&E is encouraging customers to prepare for potential outages by maintaining emergency supplies and backup charging options.

The utility also advises customers who rely on medical devices to ensure PG&E has that information on file, as some customers may qualify for programs designed to assist those with medical needs.

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