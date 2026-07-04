Bakersfield residents gather at Jastro Park to celebrate Independence Day with music and community

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield residents gathered at Jastro Park for a Fourth of July concert, sharing what the holiday means to them and how they chose to spend it with family and community.

Air Force veteran John Beard said he never misses the annual celebration.

"I never miss one of these things. I love it. I'm a patriotic guy myself and it's — I think it's fantastic," said Beard.

Beyond the patriotic festivities, Beard had a personal reason to be in the crowd — watching his wife of 3 years perform on stage.

"She hadn't played in 40 years when she started back about five years ago. And now she just loves it," said Beard.

Bakersfield native Payton Butcher said she could hardly believe she had the chance to sing the national anthem during Saturday's celebration.

"Every single time I'm always looking at the people that do the national anthem, and I'm like, Oh, I want that to be me. So when I was given this opportunity, I was like, 'Oh, my gosh'," said Butcher.

Butcher celebrated America's 25th birthday surrounded by family and friends.

Aaron Bowers said the holiday is a time to reflect on those who served the country.

"My father served in the Korean War, and now I'm seeing people from World War II. I did not have the privilege to serve, but I do appreciate what our men have done for our country, men and women," said Bowers.

4th of July 2026 Events in Kern County, California

McFarland 250 Celebration

This free community celebration features food vendors and a fireworks show to mark America's 250th anniversary. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

Date: Thursday, July 2, 2026

Time: 6:30 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.

Location: Blanco Park, 1000 E. Sherwood Ave., McFarland, CA

Buttonwillow 19th Annual Fireworks Show

The annual community fireworks show at Buttonwillow Park features vendors, games, swimming and more. Free swim begins at 6 p.m. with fireworks after dark.

Date: Thursday, July 2, 2026

Time: 6 p.m. (free swim); fireworks after dark

Location: Buttonwillow Park, Buttonwillow, CA

U.S. 250 Tour at Dignity Health Amphitheater (Annual Independence Day Celebration at The Park at River Walk)

Bakersfield's annual Independence Day celebration features the U.S. 250 Tour's Freedom Village, live music, food, drinks, family-friendly activities and a fireworks show once it is dark. The event starts at 10 a.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, July 3, 2026

Time: 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. (fireworks)

Location: Dignity Health Amphitheater and Park at Riverwalk, 11200 Stockdale Hwy., Bakersfield, CA

Shafter Lion's Club Fireworks Celebration (Celebrating America's 250th Year of Independence)

The Shafter Lion's Club is hosting a picnic-style Fourth of July event. There will be no food vendors, so attendees should bring their own food, drinks, snacks and chairs. Fireworks begin at dusk.

Date: Friday, July 3, 2026

Time: Gates open at 7 p.m.; fireworks at dusk/9 p.m.

Location: Grass area of Sequoia Elementary School, 500 Fresno Ave., and Shafter Recreation and Parks District, 700 E. Tulare Ave., Shafter, CA

Taft 250: A Hometown Celebration – Cruise Night

The City of Taft hosts a cruise night featuring an array of classic cars, food, live music, shopping vendors and family fun in downtown Taft.

Date: Friday, July 3, 2026

Time: Evening (specific start time not listed)

Location: Downtown Taft, CA

Tehachapi All-American 4th of July Festival – Concert and Movie Night

The Tehachapi All-American 4th of July Festival kicks off with a concert at 6 p.m. and a movie at 8 p.m. on the eve of Independence Day.

Date: Friday, July 3, 2026

Time: Concert at 6 p.m.; movie at 8 p.m.

Location: Tehachapi, CA (Philip Marx Central Park area)

Delano Annual Family Fun Day

Delano's annual family fun day celebration takes place at Memorial Park with activities for the whole family beginning at 5 p.m.

Date: Friday, July 3, 2026

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Memorial Park, Delano, CA

Tehachapi All-American 4th of July Festival – Main Event

The full-day festival features a 5K run starting at 7 a.m., the Tehachapi Independence Day Parade at 9 a.m., live music, food and vendors starting at 10 a.m., the Bad Bulls Rodeo at 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Time: 7 a.m. (5K); 9 a.m. (parade); 10 a.m. (festival); 6–9 p.m. (rodeo); 9 p.m. (fireworks)

Location: Philip Marx Central Park and surrounding areas, Tehachapi, CA

Ridgecrest Family Picnic Event at Freedom Park

This family-friendly event features food and drink vendors, a splash pad, cornhole, ax throwing, contests, races and a drone show.

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Time: 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Freedom Park, 100 W. California Ave., Ridgecrest, CA

Wasco Car Show at Barker Park

This car show features contests and a firework show for the community on Independence Day.

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Time: Not specified

Location: Barker Park, Poso Drive and Poplar Avenue, Wasco, CA

Westchester Parade at Jastro Park

This annual Bakersfield parade includes a flag presentation by the Sons of the American Revolution, the Pledge of Allegiance led by neighborhood children, the National Anthem sung by American Musical and Dramatic Academy student Payton Butcher, a tribute to Korean and WWII veterans memorials, a presentation for Honor Flight and an introduction from Grand Marshals.

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Time: 9 a.m.

Location: Jastro Park, Bakersfield, CA

Kern Raceway Event

Kevin Harvick's Kern Raceway hosts a Fourth of July celebration featuring a firework show, NASCAR racing, a Drag-a-Boat demolition race and entertainment for the entire family. Gates open at 4 p.m. and main events begin at 7 p.m.

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Time: Gates open at 4 p.m.; main events at 7 p.m.

Location: Kevin Harvick's Kern Raceway, 13500 Raceway Blvd., Bakersfield, CA

Taft 250: A Hometown Celebration – Patriotic Parade

The second day of Taft's celebration features a Patriotic Parade starting at 9 a.m., followed by an apple pie baking contest and local vendors.

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Time: Parade starts at 9 a.m.

Location: Taft, CA

Lake Isabella 2026 Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza

Fireworks will be launched from Engineer's Point shortly after dark in this annual tradition in the Kern River Valley, sponsored by local merchants and community members.

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Time: Shortly after dark

Location: Engineer's Point, Lake Isabella, CA

Tehachapi Freedom Fest at West Park

The final day of Tehachapi's Independence Day weekend celebration features a Freedom Fest at West Park.

Date: Sunday, July 5, 2026

Time: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: West Park, Tehachapi, CA

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

