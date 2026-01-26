Bakersfield residents gather for vigil and call to organize after federal agent shootings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dozens gathered at the Riverwalk in Bakersfield on Sunday for a demonstration called "This Is Not Just a Vigil to Memorialize But a Call to Organize."

The event included a moment of silence for those who lost their lives by federal agents during ICE raids. Most recently, 37-year-old Alex Pretti, a registered nurse living in Minneapolis, was shot dead by federal agents.

"We're here to mourn the loss of someone who lost their life way too soon, but we're also here to organize and stand up together in solidarity and say this is a bipartisan issue," Heather Silvis said who was at the demonstration.

People held signs and candles during the demonstration. Everyone who attended agreed that what's happening in the country isn't right.

"Is not normal. This is not the United States of America. And it is imperative that we speak out, that we resist, and that we show that our solidarity together as a voice is an active resistance," Audrey Chavez said.

Heather Silvis was one of many who attended the demonstration and said if people don't speak up, things could continue to stay the same.

"If you sit at home and you ignore everything that else that's going on around you and ignore the atrocities that are going on in the world, then you stay silent. And when you stay silent, you're giving permission to people to continue, as is," Silvis said.

On Monday, the Kern County Democratic Party will hold another demonstration in front of the Kern County Liberty Bell at 5:30 p.m.

